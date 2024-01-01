Suara.com – The Activist Movement (GERAK) 98 warned of the potential emergence of a Neo New Order (orba) ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This was marked by the incident of abuse of volunteers Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD in Boyolali, Central Java.

GERAK 98 spokesperson, Jeffri Lambok, said that the Neo New Order threat must be resisted in order to achieve a Golden Indonesia 2045.

“Symptoms of the Neo New Order are starting to emerge in the political constellation of the republic's leadership in 2024,” said Jeffri to journalists, Monday (1/1/2024).

Not only cases of abuse of volunteers, he said the roots of the New Order's values ​​were visible from the start because of efforts to justify any means for the sake of power.

Therefore, the spirit of 25 years of Reformation needs to continue to be echoed to fight the embryo of tyrannical leaders. This is the worst scenario for democracy which is equally undesirable for all Indonesian people.

“This year 2024 is a critical year, 'vivere pericoloso'. The answer is to fight or we should not expect Indonesian ships to be able to dock towards Golden Indonesia 2045,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Chair of Baricade 98, Benny Rhamdani, strongly criticized a number of 98 activists and three DKP members, namely Wiranto, Agum Gumelar and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who are currently joining Prabowo's coalition in the 2024 presidential election.

“Their attitude is very shameful,” insisted Benny.

Three Generals Join Prabowo

“Previously, the three generals stated firmly that Prabowo took the initiative to carry out the kidnapping. “DKP stated that Prabowo committed a criminal act,” he added in conclusion.

Previously, TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Deputy, Todung Mulya Lubis, reported that one volunteer died and four people suffered serious injuries due to violence by TNI personnel, last Saturday.

“We received reports from Klaten and Boyolali (Central Java), reports of brutality and acts of violence that were completely unacceptable. One died and four people suffered serious injuries,” said Todung at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Saturday.

Todung said one person who died came from Klaten and died in hospital.

“The person who died was a volunteer supporting Ganjar-Mahfud who allegedly experienced violence and brutality from supporters of another candidate pair,” he said.

Four victims were injured as a result of abuse by TNI officers at the local TNI post. Therefore, his party urged the TNI Commander to immediately take action.

“If that is true, we want the TNI Commander (TNI General Agus Subiyanto) to take firm action and legally account for those who committed this act of violence,” he said.