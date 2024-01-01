Suara.com – Candidate pair for president and vice president number 3, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, plan to expand ready-to-work schools throughout Indonesia. Both are determined to provide 17 million new jobs.

Moreover, Ganjar had already done this in Central Java when he was governor for 10 years by establishing a boarding vocational school/high school, and all students from low-income families were admitted without a penny.

Not only providing free meals, Ganjar also provides free school fees and dormitory fees to all students who cannot afford it.

Alumni from all these schools now number more than 1800 people and work in many state-owned companies, well-known companies at home and abroad, as well as running their own businesses.

One of them is Rafly Saputro who now works at a well-known company in Japan. He regularly sent money to father and mother, bought land, and built a nice house for the family.

There are also children of motorbike taxi drivers, vocational school alumni who work in Japan. Now he can give his mother capital to open a shop, build a house and support his younger brother.

Last week, Ganjar stayed at a resident's house in Kadipiro, Solo, Susilo, the father of Bagus Prasetyo, a Central Java Vocational School graduate who graduated in 2017 and now works for a large company, and has built a house for his parents.

The house where Ganjar chatted with residents until late at night was built by his son, who now earns quite a large salary, for his parents.

Susilo admitted that he was touched, not only because that night Ganjar rested at his house, but he also spent the night at the house made by his son's sweat, the fruit of the vocational school training that Ganjar started.

This house, said Susilo, was originally a hut that almost collapsed. To Ganjar, full of emotion he thanked,

“If you don't establish the Central Java Vocational School, our fate will not change,” he said.

Apart from changing the fate of thousands of children who attend free vocational schools, Ganjar's policy also opens up job opportunities and adjusts wages to the general economic situation.

Ganjar does not increase labor wages as much as other regions, but it still increases every year. This is because wages and employment situations are considered difficult.

In 2023, Ganjar will increase the provincial minimum wage (UMP) to IDR 1,958 million from IDR 1,812 million in 2022 or an increase of around eight percent. In reality, the average UMP in Central Java is around 2 million.

Ganjar believes that economic development is hampered by corruption and bribery. That way, economic costs are calculated from various expenditures.

For this reason, Ganjar is determined to eradicate it. Illegal levies cleared. Moreover, Ganjar once became angry when he discovered illegal levies from truck drivers at a weigh bridge.

Ganjar put an end to the practice of illegal levies so that drivers named Ganjar the Father of National Truck Drivers.

Apart from that, Ganjar also intervened by covering several basic needs. Collaboration with BPJS facilitates BPJS Employment, paying BPJS premiums for informal workers, building rental houses for workers, helping workers' children with school, wage subsidies, and even Trans Central Java buses which provide large fare discounts for workers. In this way, Ganjar is considered to have reduced the burden on workers' living costs.