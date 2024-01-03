Currently, developing a AAA video game is a titanic task that requires many years of production and, of course, money. In recent years, the million-dollar budgets of some of the biggest titles have generated concern and doubts, and one top executive believes it will be a topic that will give a lot of talk in 2024.

In December, Insomniac Games was the victim of a major cyberattack that revealed previously unreleased information about his upcoming projects, including new material about Marvel's Wolverine. In addition, new details came to light about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and other PlayStation productions.

According to the leaked information, the most recent video game of the arachnid superhero had an approximate budget of $300 billion. To measure this figure, it is more than what Sony paid for Insomniac Games and far exceeds the budget of many live-action films of the character.

Multimillion-dollar gaming budgets will be a topic of conversation in 2024

Shawn Layden, who was director of Sony Interactive Entertainment during the successful era of PlayStation 4recently reacted to that data and suggested that million-dollar video game budgets will be a recurring theme in the coming months.

It is difficult to know exactly if Shawn Layden refers only to game development budgets or if it talks about the cyber attack that Insomniac Games suffered at the end of 2023. Considering that it responds to a publication that only refers to the money that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cost, it is very likely that only talks about the multimillion-dollar figures that AAA titles currently account for.

Shawn Layden Thinks We'll Listen to You About Game Budgets

In mid-2023, documents related to the trial between Microsoft and the FTC due to the purchase of Activision Blizzard They revealed very interesting information about the budget of PlayStation exclusives. According to the information, The Last of Us: Part II and Horizon Forbidden West cost a million.

Shortly after, independent developers and other members of the video game industry reacted to the numbers, stating that the multi-million dollar budgets of AAA games are increasingly unsustainable.

