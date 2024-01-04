If you're a gamer, you might want to start your day with some toast with the Xbox logo for breakfast. And, much better still, that your own toaster has the shape of a video game console. Well, this somewhat curious scene is not far from becoming a reality since Microsoft now offers an appliance with an Xbox Series S design.

images of toaster They started circulating several months ago, but it was in this new year when the Redmond company has finally decided to launch this particular proposal focused on the kitchen on the market. Far from being a basic element with a strong decorative component, it comes with several useful functions for users.

The Xbox toaster is real

According to the item page on Walmart, the “Xbox Series S Toaster” can toast bread, muffins, waffles, and bagels in six different levels. There is a wide slot with a self-centering guide and enough space to toast two slices of bread at a time. In addition, a timer is incorporated to know exactly how much time until the toast is ready.

One of the highlights of the toaster is that it “prints” the Xbox logo on each of the toasted buns. And there are also other cool features like automatic temperature control, a removable crumb tray that helps keep the appliance clean, and non-stick coated plates.





In terms of dimensions, the toaster measures 38.1 cm wide, 19.3 cm high and 11.6 cm deep. As we can see, it is a very interesting product for almost any video game fan that embraces the Xbox platform. However, at the moment it is only available in the United States at a price of $39.99.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Microsoft has launched a home appliance inspired by its next-generation consoles. Some time ago we witnessed the arrival of a refrigerator shaped like an Xbox Series X, a proposal that we had the opportunity to analyze. Over time we will know if the toaster will also reach the Spanish market.

Images: Walmart

