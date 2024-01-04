One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

eShop the Switch

Airport

Christmas Bubble Puzzle

City Bus Driver Simulator

Hentai Golf

Metro Redux

MisBloody

Princess Puzzle Adventure

Saints Row: The Big Purple Package

Ski Simulator: Winter Sports

SNQZ

The Spy Who Shot Me

The World of War II: Frontlines of History

They Know

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition

Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Drive Zone

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

New Year's Offers here You have the offers here

America

eShop de Nintendo Switch

4×4 OffRoad Collection – $17.99

Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead – $7.99

Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends – $11.99

Arcade Archives Mystic Warriors – $7.99

Arcade Archives Solitary Fighter – $7.99

Arcade Game Zone – $24.99

B.O.O.L: Master labyrinth puzzles – $19.99

Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare – $11.99

Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery – $11.99

Breakout Birdie – $2.99

Breakout Birdie 2 – $2.99

Breakout Birdie Adventure – $2.99

Buddy & Friends: Santa’s Workshop Animal Party – $6.90

Build A Bridge Collection – $19.99

Bulanci – $9.99

Cafe Owner Simulator – $18.99

Capitals Quizzer – free

Cat Simulator – $14.99

City’s Hero Collection – $17.99

Clue – $19.99

Cybthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow – $13.99

Driving World Collection – $17.99

Dungeons & Doomknights – ?

Electrician Simulator – $19.99

Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator – $7.99

Forbidden Ghost Photo – $3.99

Gang Blast – $0.99

GeoJelly – $19.99

Green Sauce Bundle – $19.99

Hilm – $1.00

Human Bowling – $0.99

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin – $9.99

Isolated – $9.99

Jigsaw Pets – $19.99

Jinshin – $14.99

Knights & Guns Elite Edition – $15.99

Knights of the Rogue Dungeon – $9.99

Kumamon Run – $5.00

Legacy Mystery Bundle – $34.99

Lonesome Village + A Tiny Sticker Tale Bundle – $26.98

Masarada Town Story – $10.00

Mayhem Motorsports Collection – $23.99

Metro Redux – $29.99

Monster Loves You Too – $14.99

Moon Lander – $9.99

Moto Rush GT Diamond Edition – $15.99

Mystery Box: Escape The Room – $9.99

Mystery Box: The Journey – $9.99

Nathan Jones and The Empty Century – $4.99

Rush Hours Collection – $17.99

S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope Ultimate Edition – $15.99

Saints Row: The Big Purple Package – $29.99

Santa’s Workshop Challenge: The North Pole Gift Adventure – $5.90

Shivering Stone – $4.99

Ski Simulator: Winter Sports – $9.99

Sniper – Elite Shooter Squad – $8.99

Speedster’s Collection – $23.99

Starship Showdown: Galactic Grand Prix – $9.90

Super Kart Mini Car Race – $9.99

Synthetic Lover – $24.99

The Curse of Kudan – $39.99

The Gardener Simulator – Plant, Grow, Decorate, Build Sim – $13.99

The Spy Who Shot Me – $7.99

The World of War II: Frontlines of History – $13.99

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition – $34.99

Traffic Master Collection – $23.99

Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone – $13.99

Ultimate Moto Bike Simulator – $16.99

UNPOGABLE – $7.50

Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter – $11.99

Wizard Hunter: The End of the Magic World – $6.99

XMas Toy Merge – $2.99

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

You can find them in full here

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

Fuente.