From the waters of the Serpent Sea to the intrigues of Westeros, Martin relies on animation to expand his Game of Thrones universe

In the fascinating universe of “Game of Thrones”, where kings, dragons and power struggles are the daily bread, George RR Martin has surprised fans with news that promises to take this saga to a new horizon. The acclaimed author has confirmed that not one, but three animated series based on the world of “A Song of Ice and Fire” are in development. Although HBO hasn't officially given the green light yet, the wheels of creativity are already in motion.

New animated thrones

This revelation came via his blog, where Martin shared his enthusiasm for the animated series “Blue Eye Samurai.” However, it was his mention of the “Game of Thrones” animation projects that really caught the attention. “HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of 'A Song of Ice and Fire,'” Martin wrote. “They haven't been approved yet, but I think we're close to taking the next step with a couple of them.”

The creative process behind these series promises to be as epic as the stories they tell. Initially, four ideas for animated shows were conceived, all featuring notable talent. “Writers’ rooms and summits, outlines and scripts ran their course… but, sadly, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved,” Martin recounted, using the term “shelved” instead of “canceled,” holding out hope that some day they can revive.

Beyond paper

One of these animated projects is particularly intriguing, as it focuses on the figure of the Sea Serpent. This character, played by Steve Toussaint in HBO's “The House of the Dragon,” promises to take us on a journey through the seas and ports of Westeros and beyond. Martin supports the decision to move this project from a live-action version to animation, pointing out budget constraints and the complexity of depicting so many different maritime locations.

“Work on the other two animated projects continues apace… and in the meantime, we’ve moved ‘Nine Voyages,’ our series about the legendary voyages of the Serpent Sea, from live-action to animation,” Martin added. Not only is this decision an exciting turn in the production, but it also opens up the possibility of exploring a vaster, more detailed world through the animated medium.

Sailing through animated waters in the Universe of Westeros

The character of Sea Serpent, a legendary explorer of the seas in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” universe, is an intriguing choice to star in one of these animated series. This character, known for his epic trips across uncharted seas and exotic lands, it offers a blank canvas for limitless creativity. The animation allows for a richer and more detailed exploration of their adventures, which would be difficult to realize in a live-action format due to the budget constraints. The transition to animation can provide fans with a visually stunning experience, taking them on a journey through worlds that until now have only existed in the imagination.

Comparing the Sea Serpent with other iconic “Game of Thrones” characters, their story stands out for its potential to explore cultures and regions lesser known of Westeros. While characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen dealt with political conflicts and epic battles, the Serpent Sea promises adventures in uncharted territories, full of mystery and wonder. This expansion of the universe of George R. R. Martin Not only does it satisfy fans' curiosity for new aspects of its fictional world, but it also sets a precedent for future narratives in this rich and diverse universe.

Martin reflected on the uncertainty inherent in the world of entertainment. “Will any of them be transmitted? Will it happen? There's no way to know. Nothing is safe in Hollywood. But if it happens, with one or two or all three series, I hope we can make them as good, beautiful and captivating as 'Blue Eye Samurai'. We will try it for sure.”