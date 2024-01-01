We explore the surprising differences of Game of Thrones between the HBO series and George RR Martin's literary saga

HBO's Game of Thrones television series, known for its bittersweet ending, left fans with mixed emotions and many questions. The literary saga 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George RR Martin, however, continues to write a different destiny for several characters who, to the surprise of many, still breathe in the world of books.

The altered destinies of Game of Thrones

In the world of adaptations, artistic liberties are common, but 'Game of Thrones' took this to another level, dramatically altering the fates of key characters. Some of the most notable are the following:

Catelyn Stark: From mother to resurrected avenger

Catelyn Stark, played by Michelle Fairley, met her tragic end at the “Red Wedding.” However, in the books, her story takes a supernatural turn when Beric Dondarrion sacrifices her life to resurrect her. Transformed into Lady Stoneheart, she embarks on a mission of revenge, an arc omitted from the series that would have added even more complexity to her plot.

Talisa Stark: A Lost Love

Talisa Stark, a series-exclusive creation, replaces Jeyne Westerling from the books. Although her death in the series is heartbreaking, Jeyne in the books survives, facing the pain of losing Robb Stark.

Jojen Reed: A destiny not yet written

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as Jojen Reed, dies heroically in the series. However, in the books, Jojen is still alive, hiding with Bran Stark as the latter prepares to become the next Three-Eyed Raven.

Xaro Xhoan Daxos: A merchant with nine lives

Nonso Anozie's character, Xaro

Rakharo: Loyal to the end

Elyes Gabel's Rakharo in the series dies prematurely, while in the books, his loyalty to Daenerys remains a constant.

Irri: More than a servant

Irri, played by Amrita Acharia, meets an early end in the series. In the books, however, her character is further developed, showing unwavering loyalty to Daenerys.

Brother Ray: A brief but impactful character

Ian McShane's Brother Ray, although brief in the series, leaves a lasting impression. In the books, this character, known as Septon Meribald, plays a larger and more unique role.

Mance Rayder: A game of illusions

The leader of the wildlings, Mance Rayder, played by Ciarán Hinds, has a dramatically different fate in the books. Through an illusion spell, his death is only a hoax, allowing him to continue playing a crucial role in the plot.

Grenn & Pypar: Friends until the end

Jon Snow's beloved friends, Grenn and Pypar, die heroic deaths in the series, but in the books, they live on, protecting the Wall and strengthening the Night's Watch.

Ser Barristan Selmy: A warrior without equal

The death of Ser Barristan, played by Ian McElhinney, is one of the most criticized in the series. In the books, he remains a central figure, displaying his skill and wisdom at key moments.

A world of differences

'Game of Thrones' offered fans a version of George RR Martin's world, but the divergences in the fate of its characters highlight the richness and depth of the original narrative. As we wait for the remaining books in the saga, we wonder: What other twists await us in the pages of 'A Song of Ice and Fire'?