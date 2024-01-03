If there is something that characterizes social networks, it is the speed they have to transform everything, anything, and there are even times when they turn it into something different from what it was at the beginning. Luckily, not always for the worse.

This is precisely what has happened with the Japanese Fukutsudzi method, an exercise that was born with a specific purpose and that, thanks to the Internet, has ended up serving something else. It has first gone viral in its country of origin, but now it is also sweeping the rest of the world, motivating people to practice it through platforms like TikTok.

Fukutsudzi, the method to show off abs

Social networks and exercise, exercise and social networks. If there is something that is precisely in fashion right now, it is videos about different forms of gymnastics. It is clear that sites like TikTok (or Instagram or Facebook…) It has caused people to want to look better than ever… and then share it.

At the same time, people who practice sports, diets, and so on usually publish their experiences in detail on their digital profiles, so everything closes as if it were a circle. In this way, practices that were more or less destined to be minority can end up having a great impact.

Without going any further, this is what has happened with the Japanese Fukutsudzi method. Originally, this set of exercises with some resemblance to yoga had a specific purpose: to stretch the back well, exercise the joints and, in this way, improve body posture, thus avoiding pain lumbar and similar. For this you only need a mat and a towel.

What was the surprise of locals and strangers when, once people started doing the exercise (and sharing it on networks) they realized that their back improved, yes, but The best of all was something else: they lost their abdominal swelling.

An exercise to show off abs?

It is important to make one thing clear: the Fukutsudzi method does not serve to reduce the belly as such. They are stretches so, although they can be considered exercise, you don't burn too many calories when you put them into practice. So how is it possible that so many people on social media like TikTok constantly claim that their abs are flatter than ever?

The answer, actually, is very simple. As we have mentioned before, this Japanese practice has the main purpose of correcting or improving posture, so By doing so and allowing yourself to stand straighter, your belly shrinks.. In other words: people with a certain stoop always make their belly protrude more than those who walk straight.

In this way, many social media users, especially TikTok, have talked about how, thanks to the Fukutsudzi method, their abs looked better than ever. In part, what they say is true, but always on the basis that we are not talking about cardio-type gymnastics, and without it, it is difficult to remove abdominal fat as such.