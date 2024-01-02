Suara.com – The names Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid cannot be separated from each other. Both are associated with Tariq Halilintar.

Even though the two of them could be said to have different positions in Tariq's life. If Fuji is in the past, Aaliyah Massaid is now the new lover of Atta Halilintar's younger brother.

Even though fans often compare them, Fuji and Aaliyah were actually caught attending the same event. Both were invited to attend an event held by Ganjar Pranowo recently.

“Today we are launching FREEIN: Free Internet for students, fast and even internet throughout Indonesia. We are discussing the Ganjar Mahfud program with young people from Semarang and fellow influencers,” wrote Ganjar Pranowo on Instagram, reported on Tuesday (2/1/ 2024).

On this occasion, Aaliyah Massaid did not come alone. He was accompanied by Tariq Halilintar, while Fuji came with Fadly Faisal.

Being at the same event, there are actually different attitudes from Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid. Reporting from the TikTok account @kanglebas, their sitting positions are also far apart.

Fuji wore trousers and a white top and let her hair down. Even though he was at the front, he looked uncomfortable in his closed clothes.

More than once, Fuji continually adjusted the clothes he wore. Even though at that time, there was clearly a camera highlighting the action.

Suddenly, his attitude received an unpleasant reaction from the public. Some call him a hideous figure.

Some even said that Fuji was fixing the bra she was wearing at that time. Not to mention that someone said the outfit looked like they were exercising.

Meanwhile, the case is different for Aaliyah Massaid. Aaliyah's attitude and behavior at the event was shared by the TikTok account @people_strong2.

Reported on Tuesday (2/1/2023), Aaliyah Massaid was indeed wearing the same white clothes as Fuji. However, Tariq's girlfriend's clothes seem more polite and formal.

While sitting next to Tariq, he was caught laughing while listening to what was being said there. This attitude he showed received various praises.

“Suitable, classy, ​​not small change, not too small,” said netizens.

“This just fits, Aal's smiling face is not dirty,” added another.

“Her aura is amazing, graceful as the first lady,” someone praised.