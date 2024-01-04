Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji answered questions about what achievements he had achieved in 2023.

Not getting an award or doing any work, the 21-year-old Instagram celebrity admitted that his achievement last year was successfully sending Gala Sky to school.

“What have I achieved this year? Hmm, I can go to school at Gala,” said Fuji in a video interview re-uploaded to the Instagram account @rumpi_gosip, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Tariq Halilintar's former lover admitted that he was very proud of his achievement, because he had tried hard to find the best school place for his beloved nephew.

Although Fuji did not deny that his mother, Dewi Zuhriati, had a role in managing Gala Sky.

“I'm so proud, I'm very proud,” said Fuji.

“No, my mother actually had a hand in this too, but I was more busy looking for a list, this, that and that,” he continued.

Not reluctant to praise himself for having succeeded in looking after his older siblings' children, namely Bibi Ardiansyah and Vanessa Angel, Fuji admits that he is very cool.

“I'm just really proud, like I'm really cool,” he said.

Fuji and Gala Sky holiday in Bali (Instagram/@fuji_an)

Fadly Faisal's younger brother then said that Gala Sky school was located not far from his house, only about one and a half kilometers.

For your information, Fuji has been taking care of Gala Sky since Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah died in November 2021 due to a fatal accident.

Since deciding to take care of Gala Sky, Fuji has started to become a topic of conversation among netizens and has become as famous as it is now. Even though he was famous, Fuji was still consistently a substitute parent for Gala.