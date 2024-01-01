The only role in which Pioli really has plenty at the moment is in front of the defence. Different interpreters for different performances depending on needs. We put them under the microscope

Michele Antonelli

January 1st – 11.30am – MILAN

The state of crisis can be resolved with a step into the control room. The last days of the year say that Milan have men counted in several departments, but that in the middle of the pitch there is the possibility of choosing to set up. From Krunic to Adli, via Reijnders and Bennacer, the Devil can decide who to assign the task of dictating the tempo. Thanks to different players, to be used depending on the moments and also the contexts.

many choices

—

The key word in directing at the moment is “abundance”. The new Milan began the season by fielding Rade Krunic in the centre. The all-rounder of the squad was initially Pioli's chosen one to give solidity to a renewed team. Then, with the muscle injury at the end of September, the ball in the middle passed to Yacine Adli, who was good at taking advantage of the opportunities given and showing improvement compared to last season. Subsequently, the role of manager also fell to Tijjani Reijnders: the Dutchman, manifesto of the multi-role concept, convinced Pioli above all for his ability to dictate the tempo from any position in the midfield. Not surprisingly, he is the team's most used player and has played all but one of the matches (the first leg against Newcastle) from the start. The last month has also brought Ismael Bennacer back to the cause, the real signing for 2024 (who will however be away from Milanello for a month for the Africa Cup of Nations).

different characteristics

—

Seasonal heatmaps help decipher the on-field usefulness of various profiles. The most present so far has been Reijnders, who has made 24 appearances, with 2 goals and 1 assist on the scoresheet. In the middle, the Dutchman has shown that he knows how to act as a midfielder, an attacking midfielder and also a playmaker, as seen for example against Fiorentina and Frosinone. His presence is concentrated on the centre-left, even if the former Az basically ranges without problems on the right, often lends a hand in the covering phase and projects forward when needed. In terms of employment, Krunic is behind him: the Bosnian has made 14 appearances and has played less in the last period, due to the now well-known interest of Fenerbahçe from Turkey. The news is that he could stay, to make up for Pobega's injury and Bennacer's departure for the Africa Cup of Nations. Over the years, he has been essential in the Rossoneri's game for his defensive and combative approach, as a useful shield for the back line: at the beginning of the season, it was he who provided a fundamental balance for the offensive projections of Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek. Different story for Adli: the Algerian stood out when deployed for his quality and a clear offensive propensity, with a center of gravity clearly advanced compared to his colleagues in the midfield. He has made 10 appearances so far (5 from the start), with a more technical approach, but also less muscular. More music for Bennacer: after the long injury, he has regained the luster of his best days. He will be able to give Pioli a different clarity in managing possession and a plus in terms of technique, without sacrificing balance and consistency. Since his return, he has played 5 matches (returning to the starting line-up against Salernitana).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the numbers

—

The head-to-head is supported by data, which outlines the different characteristics of the Rossoneri directors. The first useful to take a photograph is that of the balls recovered per match: the best in this sense is Reijnders (average of 4.09), followed by Krunic (3.86), Bennacer (3.25) and Adli (3.1 ). The second refers to the percentage of successful passes: here Bennacer dominates (93.3%), with Krunic (90.6%), Reijnders (90.1%) and Adli (86.8%) behind. The other interesting statistic looks at the average number of balls touched: in front of everyone is Reijnders (52.2), then comes Krunic (48.1), Adli (44.1) and Bennacer (28.3), penalized by much less time than his teammates. To get the Devil back on his feet, Pioli will also have to identify the right man to (re)give the line to the director. There is no shortage of possibilities.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED