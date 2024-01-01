From Monday 1 January, the law on same-sex marriage which was approved by the local parliament in June came into force in Estonia. Starting today, homosexual couples can start the process of registering to get married, although it will take a few months for the requests to be approved and for the marriage to be celebrated: the first requests will be approved by February 2nd.

Estonia is the first ex-Soviet country to legalize same-sex marriage: the centre-left government led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is considered the most progressive in Estonian history, and the approval of a law on equal marriage was one of the main successes of his executive in the past year.