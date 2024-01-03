Frogwares recovers the rights to The Sinking City and will re-release its original version, which will impact the save data of the Steam and Epic Store versions.

Frogwaresthe Ukrainian studio behind the Sherlock Holmes games, has announced that they have regained the rights to The Sinking Cityhis Lovecraftian horror adventure, originally released in 2019 by Nacon.

Now, Frogwares becomes the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms, and in the coming weeks they will re-release the “correct” version of the game (their version) on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Gamesplanet) .

This means several things for owners of the game on Steam and Epic Games Store, mostly due to technical reasons, save data from the current version will not be supported with the new version.

When you open the game on Steam, you can choose whether to play the new or old version. The old version, the one currently available, will no longer be available on February 28, 2024 and ask that users finish their games before that date.

Things get a little complicated because they are going to launch a new DLC, Merciful Madnesslater, which will only work with the new version, so if you want to play it at the end you will have to abandon the old version and your save data.

However, they affirm that it will be possible download new save data both on Steam and the Epic Store, with the full game, so you don't have to beat the entire game to access the DLC.

The Sinking City returns to Frogwares after its disagreement with Nacon

With this, Frogwares ends its conflict with Nacon, the game's original publisher (called BigBen Interactive at the time). And Frogwares considered that the publisher breached its contract and committed non-payments.

The Sinking City was removed from online stores for some time, and when it returned in 2021 it was with a version that Frogwares asked not to buy, because it had several modifications. Only the switch versionlater published directly by Frogwares, was free of these messes.