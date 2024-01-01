We are now in 2024 and the gifts don't stop. Now you can get a peculiar title that entered the lists of the most outstanding and fun of 2022. We are referring to Escape Academy, a game of Coin Crew Games, iam8bit y Skybound Games which received very positive reviews.

As can be inferred from its name, it is a title focused on puzzles, specifically in escape games. So you will have to demonstrate your intelligence and creativity to solve all kinds of puzzles alone or in the company of other players. Next, we tell you how to get a free copy from Escape Academy for PC.

How to get Escape Academy for free?

You can now get Escape Academy for free

To get a free copy of Escape Academy for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, January 2 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

Posteriorly, Epic Games will release another free game, but Escape Academy will no longer be part of the promotion. Follow these simple steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Escape Academy page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make Purchase

