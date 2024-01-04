Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fue one of the best games of 2021 and is considered a very good superhero title. We have great news for you if you haven't enjoyed it yet, since you can get a free copy of the title. To add the game to your PC collection, you just have to follow a few simple steps detailed below.

Find out: Square Enix would have lost over $200 MDD because of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy

Related video: Sorry, but these video games are not coming out in 2024

How to get Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for free?

You can now get Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for free

To get a free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 7 days to claim itas it will be available at no cost until January 11 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

It is a fact that Epic Games will release another free game later; However, it is unclear if Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will ever be given away again. For this reason, we recommend that you do not miss the promotion and follow these steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case at no cost Press Make Purchase

In case you missed it: Despite failures, Disney would work again with Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics

Find all the news related to the Epic Games Store at this link.

Related video: The best video games of 2023 with a 7 rating

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News