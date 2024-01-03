A Plague Tale: Innocence was a success and is considered one of the best games of 2019. If you have not yet enjoyed Amicia and Hugo's adventure, you will be happy to know that, for a limited time, you can get a free copy of the title for PC. Below, we explain how to add it to your collection in a few simple steps.

How to get A Plague Tale: Innocence for free?

You can now get A Plague Tale: Innocence for free on PC

To get a free copy of A Plague Tale: Innocence for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, January 4 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

Posteriorly, Epic Games will release another free game, but A Plague Tale: Innocence will no longer be part of the promotion. Follow these simple steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the A Plague Tale: Innocence page on the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case at no cost Press Make Purchase

