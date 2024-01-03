Are you a fan of Vampire Survivors? If so, you will be happy to know that you can get a popular title that debuted in 2023 for free and that is inspired by him. We are referring to 20 Minutes Till Dawn, a title developed by flanne and distributed by It will be.

Its concept is simple, but very entertaining and addictive: destroy hordes and hordes of enemies, while achieving upgrades, unlocking characters and obtaining increasingly powerful weapons. Next, we tell you how to get a copy of the title for PC.

How to get 20 Minutes Till Dawn for free?

You only have 24 hours to get 20 Minutes Till Dawn for free

To get a free copy of 20 Minutes Till Dawn for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, January 3 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

Posteriorly, Epic Games will release another free game, but 20 Minutes Till Dawn will no longer be part of the promotion. Follow these simple steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the 20 Minutes Till Dawn page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make a purchase

