Understanding technology better can be key to also overcoming the fear of many about all these new developments and the possibility that many of them end up taking away jobs, as may be the case with artificial intelligence.

Y What better way to start 2024 than by adding new resolutions to your list and launching yourself into one of the thousands of free courses that you have available online.

All of them are designed to introduce both beginners and experienced professionals to all types of sectors, giving everyone a great opportunity to develop much-needed skills in 2024—and in the future—and become an expert in AI, cybersecurity, programming or any field. technology that interests you.

Here you have some examples you can start right now and they will surely leave you wanting more.

Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python

This MIT course is a very good way to enter the world of computer science and programming. Students learn the basic concepts of programming using Python and as they progress through the course, they acquire skills in solving computational problems and learn to develop simple programs.

Additionally, topics such as data structures, algorithms and how to apply them in practical situations are explored. This course lays the foundation for a fairly broad learning of programming and prepares everyone to continue with more advanced courses.

What is ChatGPT? Will it replace Salesforce Developers?

In this case you will find an extensive explanation of what ChatGPT isbut what is really interesting about this course is that it will delve deeply into the limitations of AI and that dark future that some propose in which the possibility arises that we will end up being replaced from our jobs.

The objective of this course is let developers know what they can do with this tool and also clarify the limitations of these AI-based chatbots. All tools or techniques and technology have some type of limitations and that is how they want to demonstrate it.

Arquitectura Coder-Decoder

Google, one of the leading technology companies, has taken a leading role in offering a series of free courses that allow anyone interested to enter the world of AI.

In this case, language models, such as GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) and T5 (Text-to-Text Transfer Transformer), have demonstrated an amazing ability to understand and generate text in a coherent and contextual way.

In the course, students will explore the principles and techniques behind these models and learn how to apply them to solve NLP problems such as machine translation, text summarization, and dialogue generation.

Introduction to cybersecurity and ethical hacking

As its name indicates, this course seeks to introduce students in the complex cybersecurity sector and the curious and unknown world of hacking ethical.

During the course, you will be able to learn essential concepts related to computer security, cyber threats and how to protect systems and data against possible attacks. Additionally, ethical hacking practices will be explored, highlighting how important it is to use these skills to improve security rather than harm it.

Introduction To Electrical Engineering And Computer Science I

This introductory course provides an overview of the Fundamental concepts of electrical engineering and computer science. Students explore the basic principles of electrical circuits and digital systems, as well as programming.

Through a combination of talks, practical exercises and projects, anyone who immerses themselves in this course gains a great understanding of the sector. They are also introduced to the basic concepts of programming and acquire essential skills to develop simple programs.

ChatGPT for Beginners: The Ultimate Use Cases for Everyone

Let's go with Udemy. In this case, you will also learn to take advantage of the power of ChatGPT to automate tasks, generate income and improve skills. This course is designed for people and companies of all levels, from beginners to advanced users.

You'll learn how to configure and customize ChatGPT to meet your specific needs and gain hands-on experience using this chatbot to complete more day-to-day tasks.

Although if you dig a little on the websites you will find many others, these courses are certainly a great option to start your 2024 with energy. Of course, don't start them and put them aside after a few days. Remember that if you do not complete them you will not obtain official accreditation.