Photoshop It is one of the most popular and complete applications for professional photo editing, but it is not always the most suitable for other simpler tasks. Furthermore, one of its most important drawbacks is that It's a pretty expensive editing suite..

Therefore, if you just want to change the size of an image, make small touch-ups or improve the appearance of a photo before publishing it on a website or social networks, you can use other faster and easier-to-use tools that offer you good results without needing to be an expert in graphic editing.

Besides, many of these tools are free and work online, without having to install anything on your computer. These are some of the best alternatives to Photoshop is freewhich allow you to make everything from basic adjustments to advanced edits to your photos.

Best free alternatives to Photoshop:

Vectormator

Vectormator is a tool that facilitates the transformation of images in vectorproviding a fast and efficient alternative for those who need to work with graphics that adapt to different sizes and resolutions.

With specific functions for image vectorization, it is perfect for graphic designers and artists looking to obtain sharp and exact results. It is available for Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Darktable

Darktable is a professional tool for edit images in RAW format in very complete Linux. It allows you to work with files in an optimal way, applying lens corrections, exposure adjustments and other effects.

It is free and open source software that offers a quality alternative to commercial photo editing programs, such as Photoshop.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express

A mobile application that allows you to create and edit images easily and quickly is Adobe Express. With this program, you can make basic adjustments to your photos, such as changing the color, removing blemishes, or cropping the size.

Additionally, you can create attractive graphics for social networks, blogs or presentations with the design options it offers. It is the decaffeinated and free version of Photoshopmaking it an ideal alternative to edit images on your mobile without complications.

Inkscape

Inkscape

If you are passionate about graphic design and want to create incredible projects with vector graphics, Inkscape is the tool you need. With it, you can design logos, illustrations and other graphic elements with unsurpassed precision and quality.

It offers a wide range of functions for drawing and editing objects, as well as applying effects and filters. Inkscape is a free and open source alternative to other graphic design programs, allowing you to express your creativity without limits.

Paint.NET

Paint.NET

Another free Photoshop option is Paint.NET, an image editing program that is easy to use, but at the same time offers advanced features.

It allows you to work with layers, apply a wide variety of effects and adjustments, and customize your experience with community created plugins. It is an ideal solution to edit your photos and images without complicating your life, and with professional results.

GIMP

If you are looking for a free alternative to Photoshop, you can't miss trying GIMP, GNU's image manipulation program. It is one of the most complete open source software on the market that allows you to do wonders with your photos, create original illustrations and design impressive graphics.

It allows you to work with layers, masks and filters, and take advantage of the help of an active community that shares tips and resources. Additionally, you can customize the interface to your liking and add plugins to augment GIMP's functions.

Photo Pos Pro

Photo Pos Pro

This free app gives you advanced tools to enhance your images, fine-tune them, and work with layers like in Photoshop. Photo Pos Pro is one of the best options if you are looking for an app to edit your photos.

In addition, its interface is very intuitive and allows you to make detailed changes easily and quickly. You can take your photos to another level and surprise everyone with your creations.

Colorcinch

Colorcinch

Colorcinch is a platform that allows you to explore your visual creative potential. With its tools, you can modify colors, apply artistic filters and add effects in a simple and fun way.

It is ideal for those who want to play with the color palette and express their creativity through color. image edition.

Canva

Canva

Canva is an online graphic design platform that allows you to create professional designs with ease. You do not need to have prior knowledge of graphic design, since the service offers you a very friendly and easy-to-use interface.

Besides, It has a wide variety of resources to design, such as templates, icons, images and fonts, which you can customize according to your needs. With Canva, you can create stunning designs in no time, without fuss, and best of all, for free.

Photoshop Express

Photoshop Express

If you want to improve the look of your photos, but don't have much experience editing photos, Photoshop Express may be the application you need. This Adobe free offer allows you to apply a series of basic adjustments to your photos, such as cropping, rotating, resizing, color correction, red-eye removal, and applying filters.

Plus, it's easy to use, since it works with photos saved on your device or in the cloud. Likewise, you can edit your photos anytime, anywhere, and share them with your friends and family.

Photopea

Photopea

Photopea is an excellent option if you want to edit photos for free and with advanced features, similar to those of Photoshop. Its interface is intuitive and familiar if you have already used a photo editor, and it also allows you to work with layers to create and modify images in a flexible and creative way.

In addition, it has a wide variety of tools, such as retouching, composition, effects and more, that allow you to improve the quality and appearance of your images. Lastly, Photopea supports many file formats, including the most popular ones like JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF y PSDmaking it easy to import and export images.

PhotoScape X

PhotoScape X

PhotoScape It is compatible with Windows PC and macOS.

Whether you want to make basic settings, apply filters and effects, create collages, animations or layouts, this app has a module for every need. Its intuitive and organized interface helps you easily find the function you are looking for and enjoy the editing process.

RAW Therapee

RAW Therapee

RAW Therapee is an image editing program that focuses on RAW format, which preserves all the information captured by the camera. With the app, photographers can make precise, personalized adjustments to their images, such as modifying color, exposure, contrast, noise and more.

In addition, it offers high quality, which makes it ideal for working with high-resolution and detailed photographs. In general, a good option for professionals.

Fell

Fell

Another free Photoshop option is Krita, a free and open source software that allows you to paint digitally with a wide variety of options and functionalities. You can use it to create digital art, illustrations and multimedia content.

You can customize painting tools like brushes, pencils, markers, and more to fit the way you draw. You can also work with layers, making it easy to create complex compositions and edit images without losing information.

You can also apply filters and effects to images to improve their appearance or create artistic effects. Krita supports a wide variety of file formats, including PNG, JPG, PSD, TIFF, and more. So you can easily save and share your creations.

Photoworks

Photoworks

If you want to edit your photographs quickly and easily, Photoworks is the tool you need. With it you will be able to modify aspects such as the brightness, contrast, color and size of your images, as well as crop them and add various effects.

Among its strong points is its interface, which is very friendly and simple that will guide you step by step to achieve the result you want. It is perfect for beginners who want to improve their photos without complicating their lives.

PhotoDirector

PhotoDirector

A photo editing software from CyberLink, PhotoDirector, lets you explore your creativity with a variety of features for all skill levels, from novice to expert. You can transform your everyday photos into stunning digital creations with artificial intelligence.

It is an app that adapts to your needs by offering options for mobile phones and computers. With advanced features for editing both photos and videos, and specific tools for enhancing portraits, it's a complete solution for those who want an all-in-one editing tool. Its intuitive interface helps you make precise and creative adjustments with ease.

Pixlr

Pixlr

Pixlr is a tool that combines ease of use and speed with creative style. It allows you to make basic changes to the brightness, contrast, color and other aspects of your images, as well as apply original and fun filters that transform your photos.

It works from the web browser, so it offers the possibility of working with layers, which makes it easier to create compositions and collages.

Photodiva

Photodiva

Photodiva is presented as an application that greatly simplifies the process of improving your portraits. With specific features designed to smooth skin, remove blemishes, and enhance facial features, this tool offers a comprehensive set of tools to perfect your photos.

But it doesn't stop there: the program goes further by allowing you to apply creative filters and effects, thus offering the possibility of giving a personalized and distinctive touch to your edits. With its intuitive approach and professional results, Photodiva is established as an ideal option if you are looking to enhance the editing of your projects.

Lunacy

Lunacy

It is a complete platform to unleash your creativity and transform your ideas into professional projects and stands out for being powered by artificial intelligence.

With Lunacy, you can work with layers, symbols, styles, fonts and other design resources easily and intuitively. In addition, it integrates with other services such as Unsplash, Icons8 and Noun Project so you can access thousands of free icons and vectors.

Lunacy is the ideal solution for designers looking for alternatives beyond photo editing.