All good things must end. Epic Games Store has ended the Christmas promotion period, with which it was giving away video games to its users every day for two weeks. Today it was revealed that the last game you can get for free will be Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxydeveloped by Eidos Montréal and released in 2021.

So, you will only have to enter the Epic store (or register if you don't have an account yet) to permanently get this adventure of the most popular intergalactic gang in the entire Marvel universe. This offer will only be available until January 11 at 1:00 p.m., so don't delay in getting it.

In this single-player linear game you take the role of the leader, StarLord, and you will have to lead the Guardians on another of their space odysseys.

The video game was praised by both critics and players, on Metacritic it has a rating of 80 and 8.6 respectively thanks to its graphics, gameplay, being very faithful to both the comics and movies of the characters and for delivering a complete product without an abusive monetization system.

An unfair failure because of Marvel's Avengers

However, despite having everything going for it, the game was reportedly considered a “commercial failure” by its distributor, Square Enix. The reason? To the frustration of its creators, it had nothing to do with any defect or failure of the title, but rather it was the biggest loser who suffered the domino effect of the disaster that was Marvel's Avengers.

You can also read: Insider anticipates that Guardians of the Galaxy will have its own video game from Square Enix

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and released in 2020, this was a completely opposite case, destroyed by the entire community of players and fans of the Avengers due to its mediocre story and gameplay as well as its business model that focuses on “game as service”: with microtransactions and separate payment packages that ended up condemning it, being removed from digital stores in 2023.

Unfortunately for Eidos Montréal, the stigma it created made players think we were getting something equal or worse with the Guardians, so its fate was sealed before it even hit the market.

Its creative director, Jean-Francois Dugas, commented: “Is the game perfect? Like any game, no, I don't think it's perfect. It can always be better. But is it a great trip? And is there something this year or last year that you played that's different than everything else? And is it worth spending your time on? Honestly, I think it is, from the point of view of the game (…) I have no regrets. “We did everything we could, but that's the reality of the market.”

Now, thanks to Epic, it is your opportunity to give the game the recognition and respect it deserves and perhaps make this superhero franchise as relevant in the world of video games as Spider-Man is in the future.