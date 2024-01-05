Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Lost in Fantaland – June 2024

Lost in Fantaland is a retro pixel-style roguelite game that combines deck building and turn-based strategy on a chessboard. You can choose Warrior, Mage or Impostor to explore the randomly generated world and fight on an eight-by-eight chess board.

Voice Love On Air – Spring 2024

Voice Love On Air is a BL (Boys' Love) dating simulation game with a unique touch of voice acting and studio management elements. The story tells how Aki, a new voice director who has to complete several BL dramas, and the charming voice actors fall in love with each other.

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade – October 2024

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, which takes place during the Edo period, is an action role-playing game with fantasy elements and roguelite mechanics. Immerse yourself in a realm filled with authentic Japanese atmosphere as you engage in perfect combo attacks against relentless demonic adversaries.

Freaked Fleapit – Without date

Bad news? You're dead and your soul is trapped in Purgatory, which turns out to look like an old movie theater. Good news? Death himself offers you a way out, but not without the help of the charming inhabitants of Freaked Fleapit. All you have to do is go through each of the 9 circles of hell, defeat the demons you encounter along the way and you are free! It sounds easy enough…

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication – 2024

The Extrication is a standalone sequel to The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation, and is a reimagined adaptation of the thriller film The Bridge Curse 2: Ritual. It is a first-person survival horror game, seen from the perspective of multiple characters, that uses a modern campus ghost story as the basis of its plot.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.