France issues a fine to Sony PlayStation for allegedly fighting against third-party DualShock 4s on the market, the company is hit with more than 13 million euros.

Sony has a MORE on the horizon for PS4, France decides to sanction the company PlayStation considering that it manipulated and controlled the DualShock controller market before the PS5 DualSense arrived.

The Competition Authorityas current French regulator in competition lawhas imposed a fine of 13.5 million euros on the Japanese technology giant Sony.

This committee found the company guilty considering that it used its dominant position to monopolize the market, specifically in the field of third-party manufacturing of PS4 controllers.

In their official opinion, as reported by PlayStation LifeStyle, Competition Policy International/Pymnts report that the Competition Authority He said that Sony's technical measures make such competition extremely difficult.

This had a great impact on the third-party controller manufacturers for PlayStation 4The agency discovered that the The only controllers that worked reliably on PS4 were Sony's DualShock 4.

Although other officially licensed controllers also did it, all the others had problems such as, for example, frequent disconnections.

This Autorité de la Concurrence claims that Sony deliberately made the guidelines for licensing drivers for the platform vague, leaving these manufacturers in the dark.

That body criticized Sony for its lack of transparency in its licensing program, alleging that it “applied the criteria in a discretionary manner, even though access to the program was the only way to avoid disconnections.”

As a result, they fine Sony 13.5 million euros and denounce the lack of transparency of the program. Sony has not yet responded to the ruling and it is not clear whether they will appeal it or not.

Are many people affected by these problems with your unofficial Sony controls? Who has encountered obstacles when it comes to play correctly on PlayStation 4?

Whoever has an official one and suffers from other types of situations, these are the 10 most frequent problems with the Dual Shock 4 and how to solve them before going further.

Maybe France fines Sony for alleged manipulation and domination of the third-party controller market for PlayStation 4but we have already been in the current generation of consoles for 3 years.