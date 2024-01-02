This Fortnite leak It hasn't taken long to go viral in recent days. And the great jewel of Epic Games It has millions of players interested in the game day and night. In fact, the game is so popular thanks to its continuous additions and the collaborations that they often do.

In fact, this latest leak Fortnite has made clear several mechanics based on the use of the vehicles. The game is being (or rather continues to be) a real success. Do you want to know what this new leak is about?

The leak occurred on Twitter and would arrive by Chapter 5 of the game. Although these rumors do not come from an official source, we must treat this information as what it is, a theory/rumor. Although at first glance it may fit quite well with something that could come to the game soon.

The new vehicle action will have a recharge time and can be cancelled. If we go very fast with the vehicle it will not be valid, just like if we crash. The player will be ejected from the car if he misuses it.

It is something that is quite interesting (especially with the mysticism around it). At the moment nothing has been confirmed, so we will have to wait for a official announcement to be able to affirm that this leak will end up materializing.

