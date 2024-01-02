Fortnite is the most popular game in almost the entire world: according to PlayStation data, it was the preferred game on PS5 and PS4 in Spain and almost all countries.

Fortnite It is the most popular game in almost the entire world. At least, on PlayStation consoles, although we all know that a large part of the success of Epic Games' battle royale is that it works on almost any machine (Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android mobiles).

In its 2023 summary published by PlayStation, a interactive map where you could see which are the three most popular games in each country.

To no one's surprise, it is almost always a combination between Fortnite, Call of Duty, GTA V y FIFA.

In Spain, the three most popular games are Fortnite, FIFA 23 y Call of Dutybased on the number of total hours played between January and November 30, 2023 (Call of Duty unifies both Warzone and paid games such as Modern Warfare 2 and 3).

The most popular PlayStation games in the rest of the world

Of the 23 countries represented, in 14 of them Fortnite is the most played game. It also appears in everyone's top 3 (including Japan) with one exception: South Korea, where the most popular games are Diablo IV, EA Sports FIFA 23 and Elden Ring.

In Japan, it is curiously Respawn's battle royale, Apex Legends, that surpasses all others in popularity, followed by Genshin Impact and Fortnite.

The list does not talk about the best-selling games or those with the most income, but purely the most used games by total number of hours among all users on PS5 and PS4.

Now, with the new modes added to Fortnite Like LEGO Fortnite, the popularity of the game is only going to grow: for many it is their only game, and the truth is that it gives them everything: shooting and action in its battle royale mode, surviving in LEGO Fortnite, racing in Rocket Racing, music in Fortnite Festival…