Ernest Bai Koroma, Sierra Leone's former president between 2007 and 2018, has been indicted on several charges, including treason, for allegedly participating in an attempted coup in the country last November. So far Koroma has always denied any involvement. Koroma was granted bail, pending a new hearing scheduled for January 17. Treason charges in Sierra Leone can carry a life prison sentence.

According to BBC, ECOWAS, the economic organization that brings together the states of West Africa and of which Sierra Leone is also part, is brokering an agreement to have the charges against Koroma dropped in exchange for his transfer to Nigeria. Koroma would have accepted the agreement, again according to information gathered by the BBC, but it is not clear whether Julius Maada Bio, the current president of Sierra Leone, did too. Bio is in his second term and was re-elected last June in elections that according to international observers were held without the necessary conditions of transparency on the part of the electoral authorities.

The alleged coup attempt for which Koroma was indicted dates back to November 26, 2023: in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, a group of armed men occupied several streets, killed 20 people and helped free more than 2,100 prisoners from three different prisons. He then tried to steal weapons from an armory near the presidential palace, but without success, and the attack was resumed.