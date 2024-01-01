loading…

Former British Prime Minister (PM) Tony Blair. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Former British Prime Minister (PM) Tony Blair was reportedly appointed as the leader of an Israeli initiative that seeks to encourage other countries to accept Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Channel 12 news channel, without citing its sources, reported that Blair recently met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss the possibility of the former British leader being in charge of where Palestinian refugees from Gaza could be relocated.

Journalist Barak Ravid, in a post on X, said Blair's office had denied the report.

“Reports that Blair had something to do with the voluntary evacuation of Gazans are not true, there was no such discussion and he also did not consider it,” said a spokesman for Blair, quoted by Ravid.

Israel's racist colonial government has not provided an official comment regarding post-war resettlement efforts for Gazans.

Most of Gaza's Palestinian population, 1.8 million people, have been displaced since Israel began bombardment three months ago.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 70 percent of homes in Gaza and half of the buildings in the enclave were damaged or destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

So far, Israeli attacks have resulted in 28,822 people dead and missing, including 9,100 children, the government media office in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday (31/12/2023).

Civilians and health officials in Gaza have repeatedly stated they believe the death toll is much higher than published by the Health Ministry, due to the large number of people trapped under rubble and the lack of access to health facilities and hospitals.