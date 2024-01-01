One way to optimize your time and productivity when working with a computer is to use keyboard shortcuts that allow you to access Windows functions and applications quickly and easily.

Nevertheless, These shortcuts can also cause some inconvenience if they are activated by mistake or inadvertently, such as rotating the screen or modifying the behavior of the keyboard.

To avoid these problems and improve your experience, we share a complete list to solve these problems and restore the normal settings of your PC so that your productivity is not affected.

Window that occupies the entire screen

To exit full screen mode, which is activated by pressing a key (usually F11), and which prevents you from accessing the tools menu to close the window, you just have to press the same key again.

This will restore the window to its original size. If this doesn't work, you can use the keyboard shortcut Alt + F4 to close the window.

Keys that do not match what is written

A possible cause that the letters that appear on the screen do not correspond to the ones you press on the keyboard is that you have accidentally changed the regional settings of the keyboard when you press Win + Space.

To solve this problem, you can access Settingchoose the option Time and LanguageClick on Language and select the language you want to use.

Special keys activated

Special keys are a function for people with physical disabilities that are activated by pressing the key five times Shift.

If strange things happen when you type on the keyboard, like opening Chrome or changing the brightness, you may have this feature turned on.

To disable it, follow these steps: open Settingchoose Accessibilityclick Keyboard and uncheck the box Use special keys.

Rotated screen

If your computer screen has been turned sideways as if it were a tablet, you may have accidentally pressed the key combination Control + Alt + Arrow key.

Don't worry, because the solution is very simple: you just have to press those same keys again. But if that doesn't work, there is another quick option:

Go to the Setting From the Windows Start Menu, choose Systemclick Screen and, in the section screen orientation, Choose Horizontal.

Touch pad that doesn't work

To solve the problem of the touch pad not working, you should check if you have accidentally disabled it with an F key. Normally, the key that activates or deactivates the pad is the F5but it may vary depending on the model of your computer.

If it doesn't work, try the other F keys until you find the one that controls the pad. If none of these options work for you, look for the key Fnwhich is usually in the lower left corner of the keyboard, and try it together with the F keys.

Words are erased when writing

Has it ever happened to you that when writing on your computer, instead of adding words, you delete them with each click?

This usually happens when you accidentally activate the overwrite function, which is controlled with the key Insert o Ins. To deactivate it and return to normal writing mode, you just have to press this key again.

Password in capital letters by mistake

If when you type your password it tells you that it is incorrect, even though you are sure that you have typed it correctly, you may have activated caps lock without knowing it.

To check, see if your keyboard has any signals, such as a light on the shift key or a message that says Caps Lock. To solve this problem, you just have to press that key again.

Unexpected zoom

One way to adjust the size of the letters on the screen is to use the combination Control + mouse wheel up or down to zoom.

However, if the key Control stays pressed, you can accidentally change the zoom while browsing. Check that the Control key is not stuck and, if necessary, press Control + 0 to restore the original size.

Excel changes tabs

A possible cause that the arrows in Excel do not allow you to move through the cells, but rather through the tabs, is that you have pressed the key Slide Lockwhich is usually located at the top right of the keyboard, near the keys Impr Pant y Inter break.

To solve this problem, you just have to press this key again and check if the problem has been resolved.

To avoid problems when typing on the computerit is important to know the key combinations that can alter the text and how to reverse those unwanted changes.

We show you how to solve each situation with clear and simple instructions, from pressing a key again to modifying system settings.