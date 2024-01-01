A collection of Porsche 911 GT3 including car transport. A nice all-in-one package!

Of course you won a big prize in the lottery last night. Today it's time to go shopping for a new car with a cup of coffee. Nice. We will help you highlight this very special occasion, offered for sale via Pistonheads.

In the all-in-one category, this is a real winner. All you have to do is sign, transfer the money and drive the Porsche car transport home. The cars you bought are also already there. Ideal! You are looking at a collection of Porsches that are offered for sale, including the Man truck.

I don't think you have much to complain about the content of this sale. Let's go through the list. The following vehicles are part of the advertisement:

Porsche 991.1 GT3 RS Porsche 991.1 GT3 R Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup Car Porsche 991.2 GT3 Touring Porsche 911 R Porsche 991.2 GT3

So six times Porsche 911 generation 991. Don't forget the Man TGX. The 991 is the most beautiful generation of Porsche 911 (there, I said it), the fact that you immediately get six of them with this purchase is of course great. It reminds me a bit of the old days, when as a child you were playing with a truck full of loaded cars on your traffic mat. That's what this is, but in real life.

There are mainly winged models. The fact that there is also a 911 R and a 991.2 Touring is good for variety. Looking at a cake server every day also gets boring. That's what I think, I have no idea either.

Porsche car transport for sale

The good news is that the collection is available for sale in England. That is a relatively short ride to the Netherlands. The bad news? The selling party does not want to communicate a price. Not nice. It's safe to say that you can't get this done for less than a million euros.

This article For sale: car transporter full of toys first appeared on Ruetir.