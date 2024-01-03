Find out why the villains choose Gotham over Central City in the latest issue of The Flash

In the world of DC superheroes, where bravery and terror go hand in hand, an unexpected truth comes to light in The Flash #800: villains fear Flash more than Batman. But how can it be that the batman, a symbol of fear, is less feared than the scarlet runner? This question becomes the axis of a fascinating narrative.

The enigma of fear in DC

Bruce Wayne, after the tragic loss of his parents, transformed into Batman, an emblem of terror for the criminals of Gotham. With years of training under the best martial arts masters, Batman became an urban legend, keeping common criminals and colorful enemies like The Riddler and The Joker at bay. However, security in Gotham has always been a complicated matter, plagued by constant challenges.

In contrast, the story of “Don't Come to Central City,” written by Jeremy Adams and Fernando Pasarin, reveals a different perspective. A meeting of villains discussing which cities are most and least conducive to their misdeeds leads us to an unexpected consensus: Central City is the worst place for a supervillain. The mere mention of Flash and his family of speedsters is enough to deter even the most daring criminal. While Batman is a human with extraordinary resources and abilities, Flash is a metahuman with the ability to end any fight in a matter of seconds.

An example for Gotham

The Flash not only poses a threat because of his superhuman speed, but also because of the team of allies who share his powers. Wally West's family manages to keep Central City safe in a way Batman can only dream of. While Bruce Wayne has accomplished impressive feats without superpowers, a speedster's ability surpasses any tricks or technological gadgets. The villains, while occasionally finding ways to challenge the Flash's speed, rarely find a permanent solution to his lightning speed.

This revelation in The Flash #800, available June 5, not only changes the perception of heroes within the DC universe, but also invites fans to reflect on the effectiveness of different methods of fighting crime. While Batman uses fear and advanced technology, Flash uses his innate superpower to establish nearly unbreakable order in his city.

From secondary hero to main icon in DC

From humble beginnings, the scarlet speedster has undergone a significant transformation, turning from a supporting hero to a central pillar in the superhero pantheon. His evolution reflects not only a change in comics narrative, but also in public perception. Originally, the speedster was seen as a character with light charm and more playful adventures, in contrast to the dark and enigmatic figure of Batman. However, over time, Flash has demonstrated depth and ability to confront threats that rival those of any other hero in the DC universe. dark Knight

The villains' choice of Flash as the most feared hero underscores an interesting change in the DC universe. It's no longer just about brute force or tactical fear, but of effectiveness and omnipresence. The Flash, with his superhuman speed and his ability to be in multiple places at almost the same time, delivers an almost inescapable form of justice.

This ability puts you in a unique position, contrasting strongly with heroes like Batman, whose power lies more in psychology and technology than in supernatural abilities. This contrast not only enriches DC's narrative, but also gives fans a wider variety of heroes and styles of justice to admire and analyze.

A comparison of methods

The villains' preference for Gotham over Central sheds light on the psychology of criminals in the DC universe. While Batman represents a challenge based on cunning and strategy, the Flash symbolizes an almost insurmountable barrier due to his inherent power. This contrast between methods and skills is a testament to the rich and diverse nature of DC's heroes and their impact on the world of fictional crime.