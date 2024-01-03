Blumhouse Productions has become one of the best companies in horror movies despite his short time in the industry. Fans of this genre should be excited, since today the company announced that it will merge with another entity specialized in this type of films.

Through his Twitter account, the founder and leader of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blumhouseannounced that the deal had finally been closed with the creative's film company James Wan, Atomic Monster.

“Our deal… is done,” he said. Blum. “Blumhouse Productions y Atomic Monster They have officially joined forces. The preeminent homes of horror are now under the same roof“.

How will the merger between Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster affect it?

According to the details (via Deadline), both companies will continue to operate under your own brand and maintaining his creative autonomy. The change will be seen in the scope of the projects Atomic Monsterwhich will be able to take advantage of the infrastructure of Blumhouse Productions for your film projects, TV, and more multimedia experiences, including video game o live events. In addition, Atomic Monster will be covered by the treatment Blumhouse Productions has with Universal Pictures.

Atomic Monster was founded in 2014 and has since worked on more than 10 films and franchises such as The Nun, M3GAN, The Conjuring, Annabelle, Aquaman y Mortal Kombat.

Blumhouse Productionsfor its part, was founded at the beginning of the millennium and has worked on dozens of projects and franchises, such as Halloween, The First Purge, Get Out, Paranormal Activity y Five Nights at Freddy’s.

On the whole, Atomic Monster y Blumhouse Productions have generated $11.6 MMDD since 2004.

Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster have worked on Five Nights at Freddy's and Mortal Kombat, respectively

