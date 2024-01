The Twente Fire Department reports a busy New Year's Eve, but also one that passed without major incidents. “The New Year's Eve for the Twente fire brigade was similar to previous years,” the fire brigade said in a press release. The fire brigade in Twente was alerted a total of 105 times. In almost all cases, these involved minor incidents, such as container, conifer and waste fires. Last year the fire brigade in Twente had to respond 141 times.