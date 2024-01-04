The competition is getting bigger, but Elon Musk's company is holding up, manufacturing more cars than ever. In 2023 Tesla manufactured 1.85 million vehicles.

Gone are the times when the pioneering electric car brand barely produced a few hundred thousand units, forcing Elon Musk to sleep in the factory to monitor production and supervise the workers, with the intention of giving his best.

By building gigafactories in the United States, Europe and China, Tesla has managed to increase its production to the levels necessary for the company to be profitable.

Tesla sales in 2023

Another important fact for the company led by Elon Musk is that almost everything he makes, he sells.

As Tesla reported yesterday in a press release, in the last quarter of 2023 it produced 494,989 vehicles, and served 484,507. Here we can see the complete data for 2023:

Tesla

As we see, In 2023, Tesla manufactured 1.77 million Model 3 and Model Y and just over 70,000 units of “other models”, referring to the Model S, Model X, and a few hundred Cybertruck units. In total, 1.84 million vehicles manufactured. That is 35% more than last year.

In addition, it served dealers and direct buyers 1.80 million vehicles, 38% more than last year.

These are excellent figures for Tesla, although we need to know the financial results, which will be revealed on January 24.

Everything indicates that in 2024 it will exceed these data. There are rumors that it will present a modernization of the Model Y, and will also increase the manufacturing of the Cybertruck, up to 100,000 units.

Tesla has broken its manufacturing and sales record in 2023, while the Tesla Model Y has been the best-selling car in Europe this year, surpassing fuel vehicles. A true milestone, which marks a before and after in the history of the automobile.