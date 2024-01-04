At Cinemascomics we analyze the Steelbook of the Final Season of Star Trek: Picard, which brings together the ten episodes of the third and final season of the series on Blu-Ray.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home Steelbook edition of the Blu-Ray of the Final Season of Star Trek: Picardwhich continues the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) after 20 years have passed since what was narrated in the four films of the saga Star Trek: The Next Generationseeing what his life is like once retired.

In this way, Divisa Home Video has launched the physical format editions of the Final Season in three formats: DVD, basic Blu-Ray and Blu-Ray in a limited edition metal box. The series consists of three seasons with 30 episodes in total, which can be purchased separately and also in a single pack, both on DVD and Blu-Ray. Star Trek: Picard is a series full of nostalgia, heart, adventure and science fiction that is produced by Paramount Pictures and CBS.

We have analyzed this essential steelbook for Cinemascomics readers, which stars Patrick Stewart (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: Picard), Brent Spiner (Independence Day: Counterattack), LeVar Burton (Weird City), Michael Dorn (Castle) and Marina Sirtis (The Last Sharknado: About Time); featuring the participation of stars such as Santiago Cabrera (Heroes), Isa Briones (Thieves), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim Contra el Mundo), Harry Treadaway (Gringo: Wanted Dead or Alive), Evan Evagora (Fantasy Island) , Peyton List (Frequency), Michelle Hurd (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Annie Wersching (The Last of Us), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor) and Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction) , among others.

The series is the creation of Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mission Impossible III) and Jonathan Frakes (Thunderbirds) stands out as the director of some of its chapters, based on the characters created by Gene Roddenberry for the television series that was on the air between 1987 and 1994, reaching 176 episodes. Thus, we can enjoy the superb and epic finale led by the four-time Emmy Award nominee, Patrick Stewart, playing his most iconic character for the last time alongside Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men. Past, present and future intermingle in a nostalgic adventure that will shake the foundations of the intergalactic Federation.

Synopsis:

picard season 3 fotograma

After Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) receives a cryptic and desperate message from a long-lost friend, Dr. Beverly Crusher, he must face the riskiest mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies who were under his control. command in the past, to unmask a plot that puts the future of the Federation at risk forever.

Thus, we can enjoy the latest adventures of Picard, Riker, Data, LaForge, Worf, Troi and Dr. Crusher, who star in this final season to say goodbye to such emblematic characters and references of science fiction, along with Star Wars.

The analysis of this limited edition of the last season of Star Trek: Picard contains more than two and a half hours of additional material, including audio commentary during the playback of the episodes by the crew and actors, behind-the-scenes reports of how the last season was made, moving between the main cast and the artistic team and getting to know their impressions and way of working on the filming set.

Video dedicated to the main villain of this season played by Amanda Plummer as Vadic, the way in which they proceeded to rebuild the Enterprise-D ship, a round of questions from the main cast to discover how the actors experienced this emblematic and moving reunion, funny outtakes with everything that went wrong during the recording of the takes and numerous unpublished scenes that were eliminated because they had to stick to a certain duration in each episode.

Technical characteristics:

It is not recommended for children under 18 years of age. Approximate duration of 531 minutes.Languages: Spanish in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; English 5.1 Surround DTS HD MA; German, French, Italian and Japanese in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; Audio commentary in English 2.0 Dolby Digital.Subtitles: Spanish, English, English for the deaf, German, Finnish, French, Danish, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish.Content: 3 Discs with 10 EpisodesPresentation: Case in metal box (Steelbook)Image in 2.39:1 and 1080p

Additional content:

Audio Commentaries by Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, Todd Stashwick, Terry Matalas, Ed Speleers, Stephen Barton, Gates McFadden and Michelle Hurd.Deleted scenes.The whole team.Vadic, the villain. Outtakes.Picard: Q&A about the final season.Making of The Last Generation.Rebuilding the Enterprise-D.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Analysis of the Pack 4 movies

