Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to bring many emotions

One of the most anticipated games this year by PlayStation 5 players is without a doubt Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game will be released on February 29 and promises to bring great moments to players. Although a few days ago we talked to you about the importance of having an open world in the game, it has now also been discovered that the title will offer several movement options. Even you can create your own path to face the main story.

The Final Fantasy saga is one of the most beloved and known in the world, after bringing back the great and important world map after not being implemented since 2000, Rebirth players will be able to take your own path and write your own story. Something that will not only please all those who take the controls, but is also something that the director of Final Fantasy himself was missing, now it seems that everything is complete.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth resumes the different exploration options

This information comes from the director of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth himself. All this has happened thanks to an interview for Game Informer, it has been there where they have given these new aspects of the open world that the title that will be launched during the next February on PlayStation 5. If you want to know a little more, just below these lines you can see the words about creating your own path and living a completely personalized adventure.

Part of our game design that we assumed for Rebirth is that in the main story you will save Yuffie and Under Junon, and then from there you will go to Junon and then to the Costa del Sol. But, for example, listening to the stories of To the anti-Shinra people living in Under Junon, one might think, “What's up with this Crow's Nest area I'm hearing about?” Maybe players want to go there, explore, and go on a side adventure on their own to save people. We want the player to be able to carry out these different adventures and embark on their own journeys according to their interests.

In addition to that, it has also been commented that this new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would have taken inspiration from another great open world saga such as The Witcher 3. It seems that the game's managers want to offer a completely impressive experience and they are clear about how to do it: offering a unique open world that allows you to follow the order you want. For now you'll have to wait until next February to try the game, but it looks like it will be worth it.

Sefirot is back and according to the game director himself, this character will have a more than impressive role in the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If you are a fan of the franchise, you are faced with a delivery that you cannot miss under any concept.

