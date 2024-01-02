Ferraris (Fs): “The dream? Bringing a Frecciarossa to New York”

Luigi Ferraris, CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, shares his ambitious vision for the future of Italian rail transport in an interview given to Avvenire. With 91,000 employees between Ferrovie and Anas, Ferraris expresses the desire to bring a Frecciarossa to Grand Central Station in New York, underlining the objective of further growing the European excellence represented by the Ferrovie dello Stato group. Ferraris, one of the “top managers” of public companies, boasts an impressive CV with 16 years of experience in Enel and top roles also in Poste and Terna. This combination of experiences in energy and infrastructure lo makes it particularly suitable for discussing Fs' sustainability challenges.



Ferrovie dello Stato's ten-year industrial plan, with almost 200 billion euros of investments by 2031, confirms it as the largest contractor in the country. Ferraris underlines that dreaming big does not make you lose contact with reality, remaining firmly rooted in the role of an important social actor which connects people and goods through a sustainable means: the train. The CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato underlines the inclusive role of the group, highlighting the project “I redeem myself for the future” which involves prisoners in the rehabilitation and training process. Ferraris hopes to extend this initiative, recognizing the potential to create professionalism even among those on the margins of society.

Fs' sustainability strategy is described as a structural strategic element, addressing challenges such as energy saving and intermodal logistics. Ferraris underlines the crucial role of the group in reducing the environmental impact, with projects for self-production of energy via solar panels and the recovery of energy from train braking systems. Speaking of the trains themselves, Ferraris highlights advances in sustainability, such as the Frecciarossa 1000 which consumes 30% less thanks to lighter materials and innovative electric motors. The prospect of hydrogen trains and the use of bio-fuels in Calabria highlight FS' commitment towards more sustainable solutions.

The CEO also addresses the issue of intermodality, indicating the objective of transferring 30% of goods from road to rail transport by 2030, especially for long distances. exceeding 300 km. However, it highlights the need for better port connections and network enhancement to achieve this. Ferraris concludes the interview by touching on social issues such as the hiring plan of 40,000 units in 10 years, with particular attention to gender diversity and support for combating gender violence. He also talks about the project to recover abandoned stations, transforming them into training centers telemedicine and coworking spaces, integrating this action with the development of slow tourism.

