Ferrari better than Red Bull. It may seem incredible, but in at least one factor the Scuderia managed to do better than the world champion team. According to what was revealed to Motorsport.com, the body of the 676 would have passed all the crash tests, so the new chassis intended for the 2024 single-seater would already be approved by the FIA.

The news came out when the Sports Management reopened after the shutdown imposed on the F1 teams by the International Federation from 22 December, because in reality the frontal test was passed brilliantly before Christmas.

The engineers directed by Enrico Cardile were able to celebrate having achieved the objective according to the planned plans, while Adrian Newey's RB20, in order to test a more extreme nose, would have suffered damage to chassis number 1 which will have repercussions on the work of deliberation of the new car who should be born at the minimum weight, after an important slimming treatment.

Unlike Red Bull which carries out dynamic crash tests in Cranfield, Ferrari turns to the CSI in Bollate, the IMQ Group certification center located in the Milan area. The newly designed chassis designed by Fabio Montecchi is decidedly different from that of the F1-23 and appears to be slightly longer behind the driver's shoulders to comply with the new roll-hoop homologation regulations.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the chassis in the roll-hoop area

The FIA ​​had decided to increase the static test loads following Guanyu Zhou's accident in the 2022 British GP. Nikolas Tombazis, single-seater technical manager of the governing body, had given the teams time to adapt the bodies starting from 2024.

Ferrari has moved the lower anti-intrusion cone downwards which on last year's single-seater was not drowned in the bottom, but was in a position that greatly contaminated the flow pattern at the root of the sides under the radiator mouth. It is possible that the front section of the body could be keeled like on the Red Bull RB19 and not square.

The 676 will be shown at Fiorano on 13 February before the 200 km filming day which will immediately involve the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, on the Cavallino's home track.

