Spam is one of the most frustrating forms of invasive advertising you can encounter. Not only does it waste your time deleting emails or calls that don't interest you, but it also makes it difficult for you to see the messages that really matter.

But spam is not only a nuisance, it is also a risk to your security. Some hackers try to trick you into sharing your personal data or accessing malicious websites.

Therefore, it is essential to be alert at all times. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to reduce or even eliminate spam. However, first it is vital to know why you receive these types of messages in your inbox.

This phenomenon is not only the result of intrusive advertising, but it may indicate that scammers are focusing their efforts on you. Not ignoring this sudden increase is essential, as it could signal that your email address is in the wrong hands.

Reasons why you receive a lot of spam in your email

There are many reasons why your inbox could be bombarded by spam emails. First, because your email address is onlinethat is, it is visible to everyone, such as on your social media profile.

There is also the probability that your email was the victim of a data breach. As you sign up for more online services, they may be vulnerable to cyberattacks that seek to obtain email addresses and other personal data.

The same way, Hackers can take advantage of your contacts' email accounts to spread spam. Therefore, if you receive suspicious messages from people you know, it may be that one of their accounts has been hacked.

Another reason is that you have been added to a marketing list without your consent. If you have ever provided your email on a website or service and did not verify the privacy policies, you may have been added to these lists.

It may also be that companies, such as Google, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok or any other where you have an account, are selling your information to a third party. While brands should not do this without your consent, some do so due to a lack of regulation in this regard.

Whatever the reason, receiving these types of messages in your email inbox is a frustrating situation, but fortunately there is a solution.

This is how you can eliminate spam from your email forever

Activate two-step verification– This feature gives you an extra layer of security and makes it difficult for unauthorized access to your email account, even if your password is compromised. Adjust spam filters– These filters allow you to create custom rules to automatically send unwanted emails to the spam folder, preventing them from filling up your main inbox. Do not open emails from unknown accounts– Avoid opening emails from senders you don't know and don't click on links or download attachments from messages that look suspicious to you, as this could attract more spam. Use external anti-spam services– These services integrate with your email and scan incoming messages to automatically block those that are detected as spam. Spameo is a very complete app that will help keep your inbox clean. Do not make your email address public: Keep your email address out of online services, such as social networks, as spammers will be able to send you a lot of spam without your consent.

To preserve your privacy and avoid being a victim of fraud, it is essential that you know how to delete or reduce spam in your email. The above methods will help you protect your personal information.

However, it is possible that a message sneaks into your inbox. In that case, it is best to ignore it and not respond or click on any links. You should also not provide your personal data in any form or survey they send you.