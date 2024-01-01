Featherweight achieved, this 2023, which very few singers, at least in the regional genre, have been able to do; He not only established himself as one of the main exponents of the Mexican musicbut he consolidated his career and conquered all the popularity lists.

His songs were among the most listened to and, for being one of the newest singers in the industry, he packed the Sun Forumin a single concert he offered in November.

That is why, a few hours after finishing what, without a doubt, can be considered his year, the Jalisco native decided to dedicate a message of gratitude to all his fans.

Through his social networks, the young singer shared some emotional words to recognize the support he has received from his followers, which he accompanied with a video in which he recounts the best moments he experienced in 2023like his visit to the program Jimmy Fallonhis concerts or the duets he managed to record.

“Thank you all for making this year the most incredible year of my life, a year full of many joys and, above all, learning. Thank you and my God for allowing me to fulfill my dreams and share my music with the whole world “, wrote.

Hassan, the artist's real name, also spoke about “Genesis” His first studio album and the one that, he assured, is just the beginning of his career, because, as a New Year's surprise, he announced that it will come stronger for next 2024.

“For those who don't know GENESIS, it is the beginning of something that has no end, and nothing makes me happier than sharing it with you, thank you for receiving my roots in such a genuine and special way, have a happy end of the year and get ready because this 2024 comes with many surprises,” he concluded.

As expected, the reactions of his fans were immediate, and in addition to expressing their support, many of them reciprocated his gesture and called him a “Mexican pride”.

