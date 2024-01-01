News is coming to us again about this new title of Cow Tecmo for Nintendo Switch. There seems to be some interesting news in the form of a trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant.

According to what was shared, Fate/Samurai Remnant has detailed the first DLC pack. This is what was shared:

Name and Release:

The DLC is titled “Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship.” It is expected to launch sometime in February 2024.

DLC content:

Although specific details regarding the DLC's contents have not yet been provided, it is expected to include “additional stages, new playable servers, scenarios, and more.”

Parte del DLC Season Pass:

This DLC is part of the full Season Pass package, which offers various additions and improvements for players.

Here you have the trailer:

En Fate/Samurai Remnant, The game continues the Holy Grail War in the Keian era, Japan. Several years after a bloody era, seven pairs of masters and servants are about to battle in a secret ritual. The protagonist, Miyamoto Iori of Asakusa, and his servant Saber, fight to be the last couple and win the “Waxing Moon Vessel”, an artifact that grants wishes. Iori is a sword master of the Niten Ichiryu style.

Players can control both Iori and Saber, using powerful magical attacks in dynamic battles. The game offers an epic experience for fans of the Fate saga, so we will stay tuned. Remember that at Ruetir.com we have already tested Fate/Samurai Remnant.

What do you think? We read you in the comments! You have our previous news about this delivery here.

Via.