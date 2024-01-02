You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a high-capacity microSD that is reliable

The Amazon Basics microSD includes an SD adapter

If you were planning to expand the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch or other device that has a microSD card slot, and you were waiting for an interesting offer, then you may be interested in this 512 GB Amazon Basics microSD. As a preview we will say that it has more than 61,000 reviews and a score of 4.6 stars out of 5.

This card has a 20% discount compared to the previous price 44.99 euros, so now you can get it for only 35.99 euros on Amazon. Needless to say, it is a very interesting microSD, especially now that it has a price a very competitive price. In fact, it has rarely been so cheap.

Tarjeta microSD Amazon Basics (512 GB)

Get the 512 GB Amazon Basics microSD for 35.99 euros

At the compatibility level, this microSD card works on a wide variety of devices, from mobile phones and tablets to cameras, drones, Nintendo Switch Steam Deck and much more. In addition, it includes an SD adapter so you can use it on computers and SLR cameras. Now, regarding Valve's “consolidated” PC, it must be taken into account that triple A PC games take up a lot of space and will take longer to load compared to the SSD. However, it can be a very interesting option for indie and retro games. These do not usually take up as much space or make very intensive use of the storage unit.

But the best thing about this card is its performance. It has a read speed of up to 100 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 90 MB/s, which means you can transfer files quickly, while when it comes to loading games it does so in a few seconds, as long as they are not very heavy. Furthermore, being class 10 and A2, it also makes it ideal for recording and playing videos in high definition or 4K.

Tarjeta microSD Amazon Basics (512 GB)

In short, this 512 GB Amazon Basics microSD is an excellent option if you want to expand storage capacity without spending a lot of money. Take advantage of this offer and buy it now for only 35.99 euros, you won't regret it. Ok, it is not the fastest card, but we must keep in mind that we are talking about 512 GB for less than 40 euros. We could say that it is one of the best options available at the moment if you are looking for a high-capacity microSD that is cheap.

