Thus, the pack that movie buffs have longed for is now available in Spain: the definitive collection with most of the great titles of the French filmmaker's films in high definition. Divisa Home Video brings together in this careful compilation the vast majority of the most emblematic titles of the French master, although it is missing that what is considered his best work is not among them, Trip to the Moon (1902). Thus, you can now relive the magic of cinema in its purest form with this selection of shorts by the genius Georges Méliès, colored and restored in 2K; also including a one-hour documentary about the life of the legendary silent film actor and director.

The short films are colored and because they are part of the silent film stage, they have incorporated the instrumental music that used to accompany them during their projections, with subtitles in Spanish and Portuguese for both the texts of the shorts and for the additional content, consisting of a documentary in original version (French and English). The pack is suitable for all audiences and lasts approximately 128 minutes in total.

The pack includes:

The Dance of Fire:

Duration: 1 minute.Year: 1899.Country: France.Director: Georges Méliès.Department: Jeanne d'Alcy.

Synopsis:

A devil lights a fire and a dancer appears and performs a dance among the flames.

Joan of Arc:

Duration: 11 minutes.Year: 1900.Country: France.Director: Georges Méliès.Department: Jeanne d'Alcy, Bleuette Bernon and Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

It tells the story of Joan of Arca in eleven scenes with the most important events of her life.

Robinson Crusoe:

Duration: 12 minutes.Year: 1902.Country: France.Director: Georges Méliès.Department: André Deed and Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

Adaptation of the novel by Daniel Defoe.

The Fairy Kingdom:

Duration: 17 minutes.Year: 1903.Country: France.Director: Georges Méliès.Department: Georges Méliès, Bleuette Bernon, André Deed and Marguerite Thévenard.

Synopsis:

Princess Azurine and Prince Bal Azor celebrate their engagement with their fairy godmothers, but they forgot to invite the Witch, so enraged she decides to kidnap the princess.

The Infernal Cauldron:

Duration: 2 minutes.Year: 1903.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

Two demons capture some women to cook them.

Journey Through the Impossible:

Duration: 21 minutes.Year: 1904.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

Adaptation of the work of Jules Verne.

Rip Van Winckle:

Duration: 15 minutes.Year: 1905.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

In a small British colony in America, Rip will be forced to flee to the mountains, where he will fall asleep and dream that he wakes up 20 years later.

The Fantastic Airship:

Duration: 3 minutes.Year: 1906.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

An exhausted inventor is overcome by sleep, imagining his great invention taking to the skies.

The Carabosse Witch:

Duration: 13 minutes.Year: 1906.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

A troubadour consults a witch about his future, but when he pays her with a bag of sand instead of gold, the witch explodes with anger and swears revenge.

The Devil's Tangles:

Duration: 21 minutes.Year: 1906.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

A traveler sells his soul to the devil and he grants him the possibility of flying around the world.

The Devilish Tenant:

Duration: 7 minutes.Year: 1909.Country: France.Director: Georges Méliès.Department: Georges Méliès and André Méliès.

Synopsis:

A man rents an apartment without furniture and takes all the furniture out of his bag, until on the day of payment he puts everything back in his suitcase and runs away.

Fantastic Illusions:

Duration: 5 minutes.Year: 1909.Country: France.Direction and cast: Georges Méliès.

Synopsis:

A magician performs all kinds of magic tricks with his assistant.

Extras:

Documentary film:

The Mystery of Méliès is a 60-minute documentary from 2021 that tells the story of the filmmaker, through images and interviews with experts, historians and admirers of his work.

Gallery:

Collection of sketches, stills and promotional images from George Méliès' films, which have been restored.

