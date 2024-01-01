According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the products resulting from the digestion of cheese in the body, which are called casomorphins, are similar to opiates and bind to opiate receptors in the brain, and their consumption thus leads to the release of the hormone endorphins and creates a feeling of happiness.

Casmorphins bind to the same receptors in the brain as drugs such as heroin, triggering a flood of dopamine, the main neurotransmitter in the brain that is activated when people feel pleasure.

When casomorphine binds to opioid receptors in the brain, it produces endorphins, which act as a natural pain reliever in the body, and this in turn leads to the release of dopamine, which gives you feelings of pleasure and satisfaction.

Researchers studying the addictive properties of cheese also point to its high fat content.

It is natural for the human body to crave fatty foods, a function of evolution that helped early humans seek out high-calorie foods in order to survive.

A 2015 study asked 500 people which foods they found most difficult to stop eating, and fatty foods, including cheese, cake and ice cream, topped the list.

Casomorphins bind to opioid receptors in a similar way to morphine, said Dr. Neil Barnard, a physician at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences who wrote an entire book on cheese addiction called “The Cheese Trap.”

He added: “The most powerful casomorphine is called morphceptin, and it has about a tenth of the strength of the interaction with brain receptors compared to pure morphine, at only 10 percent, so it is not enough for it to be classified as addictive, but it is enough for the person to really love cheese.”