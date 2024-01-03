In a context like the current one, in which privacy has become one of the great concerns that exist in our daily lives, social networks always act as one of our main focuses of attention. Facebook has presented an interesting novelty for users who spend the most time in the application. From now on, all the links that we access from its integrated browser will be registered in the app itself, allowing us to access them whenever we want during the next 30 days from the last access.

However, is it necessary to have this functionality active? If you are not a user who is used to updating Facebook to check day-to-day information, it is likely that this new feature will not be to our liking. We tell you how to deactivate it.

Link history, the novelty of Facebook

Link history, as Facebook has named its latest novelty, is going to be implemented gradually throughout the world. In the event that you currently cannot access this functionality, you will surely do so in the coming weeks, as the tests that are being carried out around the world show good acceptance by the public.

In order to provide users with the ability to decide on it, Facebook allows both activation and deactivation of the function at any time. As we can see on its own website, if we activate link history, any link we click on Facebook will be saved on the social network for the next 30 days.

However, reference is also made to matters related to advertising on its website. Specifically, it says, “when link history is enabled, we may use link history information found in the Facebook mobile browser to improve your ads in Meta technologies.” Therefore, as you can see, this function also has clear advertising purposes.

How to disable it

Deactivating it is very simple, all we have to do is access our Facebook application and access any link to open the app's browser. Once there, we touch the three horizontal dots at the bottom right and then touch the “Browser Settings” option.

In the “Allow link history” section we must move the button to activate or deactivate it, depending on the state it is currently in. Once the decision has been made, click on “Do not allow” to confirm the action.

From that moment, all the information that had been saved up to that moment will be deleted. We will not be able to consult the links we have visited again and we will have to search for them again. But more importantly, Meta will not save link history to improve ads within the company. As it says on its website, Meta can take up to 90 days to complete the removal process. So if we are really not interested, it is better to deactivate the function as soon as possible.