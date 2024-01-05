loading…

The Israeli army has a post-war Gaza plan. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has launched a new phase after the Gaza war which is considered to reflect Israel's barbarity as an occupying power.

“At the end of this war, the most barbaric war waged in the 21st century against the civilian population, an endless occupation, an endless siege, and this is a total violation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination,” said Bashir Abu -Manneh, a professor of post-colonial literature at the University of Kent, told Al Jazeera when asked about the Israeli defense minister's proposed “day after” plan in Gaza.

“So you have to wonder how realistic this is, and whether this is just Israel's colonial fantasy, or America's way of repeating the old Oslo formula that has failed for the last 25 years.

“Israel does not want the PA (Palestinian Authority) to return to Gaza. They don't want Hamas either, so what they're looking for are alternatives.”

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed a preliminary and preliminary framework for the first time with some ideas about what Israel hopes to do when the war ends.

The first part of the points is that Hamas will have no control at all in the Gaza Strip and that Israel will not have any power over civilian life in Gaza.

In fact, they will become a kind of Palestinian entity that controls civilian life because the residents of Gaza are Palestinians.

However, he said there was a condition: any entity seeking to take power must not be hostile to Israel.

Another thing he mentioned was that there would be no Israeli civilian life (in Gaza), referring to the illegal settlements.

However, he said that Israel is entitled to operational freedom militarily, meaning they can enter and leave Gaza whenever they want, similar to what we see happening in the occupied West Bank every day.