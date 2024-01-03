Exor, Cnh also leaves Italy: it will be listed only in New York

Another fragment of the ancient Fiat galaxy decides to abandon Italian soil. Cnh Industrial, a company specializing in agricultural and earthmoving machinery controlled by Exor, the holding of the Agnelli-Elkann family has completed the process of delisting its shares from Euronext Milan, becoming exclusively listed on Wall Street since yesterday. This event was reported by Corriere della Sera. More than 15 billion in stock value crosses the Atlantic Ocean, contributing to a year that saw the farewell of 26 companies from the Italian Stock Exchange, including important names such as Autogrill, Dea Capital and Covivio.



CNH's choice to abandon the Milanese listing follows Exor's decision to transfer its listing from Milan to Amsterdam and “was taken after a careful review of the trading volumes on the two exchanges, as well as the costs and administrative resources necessary to maintain the listing on Euronext Milan”, as stated by the company in a statement. CNH has gradually moved the majority of its stock trading to the New York Stock Exchange, where it will now share listings with Exor's other two large subsidiaries: Ferrari and Stellantis. The company said its “business profile and investor base are best suited to a single U.S. listing.” Therefore, “concentrating trading in a single market should enable greater liquidity and investor focus, further simplifying the business profile and compliance requirements.”

CNH, together with Exor and Stellantis, will maintain its registered office in Amsterdam and its tax office in London. The dual listing dates back to 2013, when US-listed Cnh Global merged with Milan-listed Fiat Industrial SpA to form Cnh Industrial. CEO Scott Wine commented that, considering this delisting and other initiatives over the past two years, CNH is now a “more customer-focused, more efficient and more profitable” company. However, Wine had recognized less than brilliant results in the last quarterly, with net sales revenues from industrial activities down 1% to $5.332 billion, below expectations of $5.825 billion. The contraction in demand for tractors and combine harvesters in South America and EMEA had an impact on the months between July and September. Wine had forecast lower volumes for 2024, announcing a $200 million restructuring program, which will inevitably involve staff cuts (with labor costs in excess of 5%) to “expand margins”. Cnh Industrial employs 40,000 people worldwide, of which 4,500 in Italy, distributed between the plants in Jesi, Modena, Lecce, San Piero in Bagno (FC) and Turin, the group's European headquarters.

Subscribe to the newsletter