Starring Seydou Sarr, I Captain opens in cinemas in Spain on January 3, 2024.

Tomorrow it lands in movie theaters in Spain Yo Capitan, the new movie Italian directed by Matteo Garrone (Pinocchio, ) which is nominated for the Golden Globes and has been shortlisted for the Oscars as Best International Film along with two nominations for the EFA (European Film Awards) in the categories of Best European Film and Best Director.

Not only that, the film has been awarded the Silver Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and has also won the Audience Award for Best European Film at the last San Sebastian Festival.

To whet your appetite, at HobbyCine we bring you a exclusive clip of I captain thanks to Caramel Films and Youplanet Pictures. You can take a look at the clip through the video that we leave you at the top of this content.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

What I Captain is about, the film nominated for the Golden Globes

Starring the debutant actor Seydou SarrI Captain is an intense social drama whose plot revolves around Seydou and Moussa, two young cousins ​​who leave Dakar to go to Europe.

“In this contemporary odyssey, young people must overcome multiple obstacles in a fight for survival through the desert and the sea,” details the film's synopsis.

Next to the clip we also find the official poster of I captainwhich you can take a look at below.

Apart from Seydou Sarr, the cast of I Captain also makes up the newcomer Moustapha Fall, Bamar Kane (Father and soldier), Hichem Yacoubi (OMG, the kids are back!), Oumar Diaw (Vacation at all costs), Didier Njikam (Soldiers), About Ben Badra (A little guy from Ménilmontant), Joseph Bedelem (Crossing the limit) and Mariam Kaba (A step forward – The underbelly of corruption).

The film is a co-production between Italy, Belgium and France by Archimede, RAI Cinema, Tarantula, Pathé, Logical Content Ventures and Proximus. Its distribution in Spain is carried out by Caramel Films and Youplanet Pictures.

I captain opens in movie theaters in Spain tomorrow, January 3, 2024. What did you think of the film clip? Tell us your impressions through our comments section.