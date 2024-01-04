The duel between red and blue continues within Exatlón México and it has given a lot to talk about because today survival is being disputed.

The competition between both teams takes place every week between Friday and Sunday in the Dominican Republic, both teams compete to achieve victory in the three series for survival, which will define which team will send three of its athletes to a duel.

As is usually the case with this situation, the YouTube channel Proyecto TV has given a spoiler about which team will be saved. It has been mentioned that Pato Araujo's team will be able to feel relief, because at least they will be able to save one of their athletes.

However, one or two more would still be at riskgiven that the duel for survival that will take place on Friday, January 5 and Sunday, January 7 is missing.

Until now, the aforementioned information remains speculation since it does not come from a source belonging to the company and it will be during this Thursday night when it will finally be known whether the Famous People or the Contenders will save one of their own.

