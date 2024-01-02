loading…

The South China Sea conflict is currently heating up. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The South China Sea is a strategic water area with attractive natural resource potential. Historically, this area has had many claims from surrounding countries and has been contested with each other.

Geographically, the South China Sea (SCS) borders several countries. Call it China, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In general, the South China Sea conflict has involved a number of countries, including China. In its opponents, Beijing faces countries such as Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam which also claim it.

Furthermore, what actually underlies the South China Sea (SCS) dispute? Check out the following review.

History of the South China Sea Conflict



Photo/Reuters

Historically, the South China Sea (SCS) has been an important shipping lane. Not only that, the region also has abundant natural resource potential.

Looking back, the beginning of the South China Sea conflict can be traced back to 1279. Quoting the Beyond The Horizon page, Tuesday (2/1/2024), at that time China drew a map of its area of ​​influence, including the entire South China Sea area.

During its development, control over this area shifted from place to place. One of the biggest moments in the history of the LCS conflict occurred in 1947.

At that time, China made a map of the South China Sea with 9 dotted lines. Not only that, they also submitted a claim that the area included in the “nine point line” had become part of their territory.

Furthermore, the Chinese government at that time further strengthened its claims on historical grounds. They say their rights date back centuries when the Paracel and Spratly island chains were considered an integral part of China.