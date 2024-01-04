Ex-Ilva, Invitalia ready to rise to 60%. But the factories are in agony

The agreement already signed requires renewed interest. It takes place in December 2020, when the Italian political landscape was markedly different from the current one, with Giuseppe Conte prime minister. In that period, the government, with Domenico Arcuri at the helm of Invitalia, decided on the return of public control over the former Ilva, also providing for a subsequent majority transition in favor of Invitalia. This is what Corriere della Sera reports. The agreement, although never cancelled, was never implemented for various reasons, the last of which is the resistance of the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto to the majority presence of the State in the former Ilva dossier. Now, after fruitless months searching for solutions for the relaunch of Acciaierie d'Italia, the option of increasing Invitalia's share from 38% to 60% is being considered again.



Welcomed by the unions, this option is preferable to the other two in play: extraordinary administration or the injection of new resources according to the current quotas. Until January 8, the deadline set by Business Minister Adolfo Urso to find an agreement, every day is crucial to resurrect the agreement of three years ago. Only if an agreement is reached between the two shareholders by January 8, a representative of the Mittal family (Lakshmi or son Aditya) will be in Rome to sign the new agreement. Therefore, preliminary contacts these days, in particular between the CEO of Invitalia Bernardo Mattarella and the head of mergers and acquisitions of ArcelorMittal Ondra Otradovec, play a fundamental role. The increase in Invitalia's share is not the only critical point; it is necessary to define the extent of the capital increase, whether 320 million for immediate needs or 1.320 billion also considering the acquisition of the Ilva plants under extraordinary administration by May. While Invitalia leans towards the broader option, ArcelorMittal prefers to wait for the fairness price for the plants to be determined before making a decision. Acciaierie d'Italia urgently needs resources, especially in Taranto, where hauliers are protecting themselves against delays in invoice paymentsand the truce on cutting supplies of unpaid gas has a short expiry date: January 10th.

The Circolo lava of Novi Ligure vividly represents the epic of the steel industry for this city in the Alessandria area, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore. The club preserves the history of the large factory and everything connected to it, offering bar services, rooms for union representatives, and recreational and sports spaces on the upper floor. A work that has accompanied the dream of wealth and industrial development since 1938, acting as a symbol of progress and social growth. However, with the extraordinary administration of 2018, the company stopped directly dealing with the Club (as well as those of Taranto and Cornigliano), but signed a contract committing to pay 125 thousand euros per year for management expenses, entrusted to a cooperative. Due to the financial crisis company, several commitments were not honored, including the payment of outstanding installments to the Ilva Club.

The situation is similar for the scholarships for the children of employees, which amounted to 14 thousand euros a year. These signs of well-being, now over, contribute to an atmosphere anchored to the past, while 2007 was the golden year for Novi Ligure, with a production of 1.8 million tons of steel and 800 employees. However, with the changing automotive and household appliance industries, the situation has changed, and the current financial crisis is hitting hard, with furloughed employees, lack of maintenance and serious operational difficulties. The need for resources is acute, and the hope is that the meeting on January 8 between the government and ArcelorMittal leaders will lead to a solution.

The North-West asks Rome for help to save the Italian steel industry. While talks between the former Ilva partners are intensifying in view of the crucial meeting, eagerly awaited by the workers, between the government and ArcelorMittal next Monday, as reported by Repubblica. It is not only the former Ilva plant in Taranto that risks closure, with the emergency emission of a reddish toxic cloud. Between Liguria and Piedmont, there are many “small Tarantos”, sites of the Italian Steelworks and related industries, where more than 2 thousand workers are on layoffs. These plants handle steel produced in Puglia. In Piedmont, the Novi Ligure hub, in the province of Alessandria, and the two smaller plants in Racconigi, in the Cuneo area, and Gattinara, near Vercelli, face a critical situation. Beyond the Turchino, in Liguriathere is the Vado Ligure hub and the Cornigliano steelworks, with around a thousand employees.

Security, for the few who work, is considered an optional. Maurizio Cantello, provincial secretary of the Fiom of Alessandria, underlines the real risks, citing accidents and lack of maintenance. Conditions are severe, with suppliers suspending operations at Cornigliano, and the hauliers in Taranto who block the gates waiting for a government decision. Production in Novi has drastically reduced, while in Racconigi, which produces tubes, employees have gone from 150 to around ninety. Sanac, a company with 400 employees that produces refractory materials between Gattinara and Vado Ligure, was hit by the former Ilva crisis which covers 80% of its turnover. The governors of Piedmont and Liguria urge the government to intervene, asking for the restoration of the state majority in the group and the search for new industrial partners, hopefully Italian, to replace ArcelorMittal. The situation is critical, and the North-West does not accept the closure of the Italian steel industry, seeking urgent solutions.



