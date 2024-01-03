Stock market, Milan closes on the rise (+0.57%). The Monte Paschi title runs on Piazza Affari

An uncertain start to the year for European stock markets which ended the session mixed, erasing the increases recorded in the morning in the wake of the weak opening on Wall Street. Frankfurt (+0.10%), Milan (+0.57%) and Madrid (+0.80%) closed positively. London, on the other hand, lost 0.15% and Paris 0.16%.

Operators' attention remains focused on the next decisions of the central banks. On the macro front, however, the manufacturing PMI indices had a negative impact, although they improved slightly, they continued to point to the sector's difficulties in rediscovering a phase of expansion.

Among the first it stands out Mount Paschi with a +6.14%, on the bets of future aggregations, also foreseen by the Minister of Economy Giorgetti in the end-of-year interview. On furthermore Bper (+3,60%), Bpm Bank (+1,82%), Understanding (+1,93%), Unicredit (+1.89%), accompanied by insurance companies Unipol (+2,56%) e General (+1.33%). Oil stocks did well with the rise in crude oil prices: Eni up by 1.36%, Saipem +1,19%, Tenaris +0.95%. In evidence Tim with a +1.73%, also good Leonardo (+2.04%) after a 2023 showing strong progress. Negative instead Campari (-1,37%) e Stm (-1,42%).

Spread stable under 165 basis points

Lo spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds remains stable at 163 points, in line with the closing of the last trading session of 2023 at 165. yield on ten-year government bonds it stood at 3.69%, slightly down from the previous 3.71%.

